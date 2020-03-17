Bears' Leonard Floyd: Set to be released
The Bears are slated to release Floyd, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Yates notes that Floyd was due $13.22 million on his fifth-year option, a sum that would have become guaranteed Wednesday. The move to part ways with the 2016 first-rounder frees up salary cap space for the Bears' pending signing of Robert Quinn.
