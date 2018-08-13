Bears' Leonard Floyd: Showcasing speed and explosiveness
Floyd, who underwent surgery last November to repair PCL and MCL sprains in his right knee, has shown speed and explosiveness in pass-rush drills in training camp Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Floyd got off to a bit of a slow start in late July during his return from the aforementioned knee injury, but he didn't miss a single practice and has since returned to full strength. The outside linebacker has appeared in just 22 games since entering the league in 2016, but the former first-rounder should boast Chicago's pass rush if he remains healthy in 2018.
