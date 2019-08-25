Bears' Leonard Floyd: Sits out preseason game
Floyd was rested during the Bears' 27-17 victory over the Colts.
Going into his second year playing alongside Khalil Mack, it's possible that Floyd re-establishes himself as a strong pass rusher, and although he's not a hot commodity in IDP leagues, he's a player who can be drafted for potential and upside, but in shallow leagues, he'll be a player to monitor on the waiver wire.
