Floyd was rested during the Bears' 27-17 victory over the Colts.

Going into his second year playing alongside Khalil Mack, it's possible that Floyd re-establishes himself as a strong pass rusher, and although he's not a hot commodity in IDP leagues, he's a player who can be drafted for potential and upside, but in shallow leagues, he'll be a player to monitor on the waiver wire.

