Bears' Leonard Floyd: Suffers hand injury
Floyd suffered a hand injury and will miss the rest of Saturday's game against the Bears.
Floyd was injured during the second quarter. The severity of the injury is not yet known, so consider the 25-year-old linebacker day to day.
