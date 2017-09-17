Bears' Leonard Floyd: Suiting up Sunday
Floyd (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Floyd was a late addition to the Bears' injury report after he was a limited participant in Friday's practice with the back issue, but his availability Sunday indicates it's not a major concern. The Bears will look for Floyd to apply pressure on the quarterback from the edge and help shut down the run game following an active Week 1 in which he recorded five stops in addition to breaking up a pass.
