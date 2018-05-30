Bears' Leonard Floyd: Takes part in 7-on-7 drills
Floyd (knee) has started to go through 7-on-7 drills this week and should be full speed for training camp, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic Chicago reports.
It was announced a few months back that Floyd, who suffered MCL and PCL sprains in his right knee last November, was expected back for the team's offseason programs, so it appears everything is going smoothly in his recovery. The fact that he's already going through 7-on-7 drills means the 6-foot-6 linebacker should be at full strength for training camp, though the Bears could take it easy and give Floyd some days off throughout the summer and into the fall. Either way, this is yet another encouraging update indicating Floyd should be ready to take on a significant role in 2018.
