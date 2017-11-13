Bears' Leonard Floyd: Tallies half a sack in Week 10
Floyd recorded half a sack and four tackles in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Packers.
Floyd continues to put consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and he's recorded at least a partial sack in four of his last five games. After not posting a sack over the first three weeks of the year, he has 4.5 over his last six games and he's been an outstanding IDP option.
