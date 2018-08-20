Bears' Leonard Floyd: Undergoes surgery on fractured hand
Floyd underwent surgery on his fractured right hand Sunday, The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain reports.
Floyd went down with the hand injury during Saturday's preseason tilt against the Broncos, but the Bears are optimistic he'll be available for Week 1 of the regular season despite his recent surgery. The starting outside linebacker wouldn't be at 100 percent, but could potentially play with a club or cast on the hand at that point. In the meantime, Isaiah Irving and Kasim Edebali could see additional reps with the first-team defense across from Sam Acho.
