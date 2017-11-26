Bears' Leonard Floyd: Will be ready for 2018
Floyd (knee) will be ready for 2018 training camp after undergoing surgery on his right MCL and PCL, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It's good news that the Bears don't believe this will be a long-term ailment, since Floyd looked like a key player on the Bears' defense this season. The second-year pro notched 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two pass breakups through 10 games as a starter.
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...