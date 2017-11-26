Floyd (knee) will be ready for 2018 training camp after undergoing surgery on his right MCL and PCL, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's good news that the Bears don't believe this will be a long-term ailment, since Floyd looked like a key player on the Bears' defense this season. The second-year pro notched 34 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two pass breakups through 10 games as a starter.