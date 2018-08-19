Bears' Leonard Floyd: Will have additional tests on hand
Floyd will undergo further testing after injuring his left hand during Saturday's 24-23 preseason win against the Broncos, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Floyd's injuries keep stacking up, as he missed the final six games of 2017 and all spring practices after having surgery on his MCL and PCL. He was spotted wearing a hard cast after the game, but there was no comment on the severity of his injury. The Bears next preseason game is Saturday against the Chiefs, so the results will be available by then.
