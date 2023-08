The Bears claimed Stenberg off waivers from the Lions on Friday.

A 2020 fourth-round pick by Detroit, Stenberg appeared in 16 games (four starts) for the Lions last year. He was competing for a backup role again in 2023 but got let go ahead of the team's first preseason game. Nonetheless, Stenberg has quickly found a new home with a divisional foe and will look to carve out a role with his new squad over the final weeks of training camp.