Patrick (thumb) returned to practice Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Patrick suffered a broken thumb during training camp, but his return to the field is a great step forward in the recovery process. Although there's no word yet regarding the 313-pounder's Week 1 status, Patrick will be the presumed starting center for Chicago when he's medically cleared for game action. Expect to hear more about the 29-year-old's availability for Sunday's contest against the 49ers when the team releases its official practice/injury report later this week.