Patrick was added to the Bears' injury report with a back issue and is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Patrick now on the injury report, the Bears may have to shuffle their offensive line more than they already have. Cody Whitehair -- who is the usual starting center -- has shifted to right guard with Nate Davis (ankle) ruled out for Week 8. If Patrick is unable to play, Doug Kramer would fill in at the starting center position.