The Bears designated Newman (foot) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie guard has been stuck on IR since Nov. 27, and his potential return for Week 17 is a great sign for the Bears as they prepare to make a deep playoff run. Newman's practice participation throughout Week 17 will be key in the organization's evaluation of his playing potential for the remainder of the regular season. As it stands, the offensive guard would need to be activated by Jan 13. or he will have to spend the rest of the 2025 season on IR.