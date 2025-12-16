Burden (ankle) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Burden was one of two receivers the Bears estimated as non-participants Tuesday, with Rome Odunze (foot) also missing from the walk-through. While Odunze has been sidelined for the Bears' past two games, Burden has seen his playing time increase and has capitalized on his opportunities, stringing together a 10-151-0 receiving line on 13 targets between those contests. However, after tweaking his ankle in the third quarter of Sunday's 31-3 win over the Browns, Burden is now being viewed as day-to-day ahead of a critical matchup with the Packers in Week 16. Burden will still have two more chances to potentially fit in some practice activity this week before the Bears decide whether he carries a designation into Saturday's game.