Burden is believed to have suffered a quad injury that is not severe during Sunday night's 42-38 loss to the 49ers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burden was injured on the final play of Sunday's loss and had to be carted off the field following the conclusion of the contest, in which he broke out with a career-high 138 receiving yards and one TD while securing eight of nine targets. The rookie second-round pick will undergo further testing Monday, but it's encouraging to see that he's believed to have avoided a severe injury. Chicago has already clinched the NFC North, but it remains to be seen whether Burden will be a candidate to retake the field in time for the team's regular-season finale at home against the Lions in Week 18.