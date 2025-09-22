Burden recorded three receptions on three targets for 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Cowboys. He added one rush for seven yards.

Burden was relatively quiet through his first two games as a pro, but he caught a 65-yard touchdown on a flea-flicker late in the first quarter as the highlight of his potential breakout performance Sunday. He also chipped in a 29-yard reception to set up another Chicago touchdown two possessions later. Burden was still prioritized behind Rome Odunze and DJ Moore in terms of targets, which casts doubt on the sustainability of his role moving forward. However, Moore has been used primarily in the short areas of the field, so Burden could be another explosive playmaking option to complement Odunze.