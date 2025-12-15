Bears coach Ben Johnson said Monday that Burden (ankle) is day-to-day, Chris Kwiecinski of Fox 32 reports.

Burden was forced out of Chicago's win over the Browns on Sunday early due to an ankle injury, and it sounds like his availability for Week 16 won't be determined until after the Bears have had opportunities to evaluate the rookie wideout at practice. If Burden is unable to play Saturday versus the Packers, Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay will stand to handle expanded roles in the receiving game, especially with Rome Odunze (foot) looking uncertain.