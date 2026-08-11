Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Bears' Luther Burden: Coach hopeful for Week 1

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday that Burden (groin) is going to "hopefully" be ready by the start of the season, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Burden is already expected to sit out all three of the Bears' preseason games, but the hope is that the wideout will be available for the team's Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Panthers. In any case, based on the wording of Johnson's comments Tuesday, Burden isn't necessarily a lock to be ready for Week 1 action and his status will thus need to be monitored closely until then.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!