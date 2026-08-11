Bears' Luther Burden: Coach hopeful for Week 1

Coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday that Burden (groin) is going to "hopefully" be ready by the start of the season, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Burden is already expected to sit out all three of the Bears' preseason games, but the hope is that the wideout will be available for the team's Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Panthers. In any case, based on the wording of Johnson's comments Tuesday, Burden isn't necessarily a lock to be ready for Week 1 action and his status will thus need to be monitored closely until then.