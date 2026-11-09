Burden has a concussion, head coach Ben Johnson revealed after Sunday's 27-24 win over the Buccaneers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Burden left the game in the fourth quarter after taking a high hit, and a subsequent evaluation has revealed a concussion for Chicago's leading receiver. He will have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to be eligible to play in Week 11 against the Saints, with Chicago's Week 10 bye offering Burden an extra week to recover. Burden extended his touchdown streak to three games with a 56-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter.