Bears coach Ben Johnson said Thursday that he hopes Burden (undisclosed) will be ready to practice in a few days, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Burden's soft-tissue injury from the offseason program lingered longer than the Bears expected, but they apparently remain optimistic he'll be available for the start of training camp. Once he's declared healthy, the 39th overall pick figures to compete with Olamide Zaccheaus for the No. 3 WR spot, behind returning starters DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.