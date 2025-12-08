Burden recorded four receptions on six targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Packers. He added one rush for three yards.

Burden led the Bears in targets and yards with Rome Odunze (foot) sidelined, while DJ Moore remained uninvolved. Burden was primarily targeted in short areas of the field, though he did get behind the Packers' defense for a 27-yard gain late in the fourth quarter as the Bears attempted to rally to tie the game. Burden's involvement in Chicago's offense has steadily crept up in recent weeks, as he now has at least five targets in four straight contests. He set his highest yardage total in that span with his performance Sunday, though Burden could continue to emerge in the final handful of remaining weeks of the regular season.