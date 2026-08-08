Bears' Luther Burden: Exits practice with apparent injury

Burden left Saturday's training camp practice due to a lower-body injury, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Burden sustained the injury after colliding awkwardly with Tyrique Stevenson during a one-on-one drill in Saturday's practice. Burden went with a trainer to the team's facilities to undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury. The 2025 second-rounder has been a standout in offseason programs and training camp and is lined up for an expanded role in his sophomore campaign following the departure of DJ Moore, who was traded by the Bears to the Bills in early March.