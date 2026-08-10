Bears' Luther Burden: Expected to miss one month

Burden (groin) is expected to be sidelined for roughly one month, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Burden suffered a groin injury at practice Saturday, and he is now set to be unavailable for the entirety of the preseason. The hope from the organization is that the wide receiver will be back and available for the Bears' regular-season opener Sept. 13 against the Chargers. If Burden is forced to miss any regular-season action, offseason addition Kalif Raymond and third-round pick Zavion Thomas (undisclosed) would stand to see an increase in targets while operating opposite of No. 1 wideout Rome Odunze in Chicago's offense.