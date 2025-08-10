Burden and fellow rookie Colston Loveland are both expected to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Dolphins, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Several of the Bears' offensive starters will be absent from Sunday's contest including Caleb Williams, D'Andre Swift, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Cole Kmet. Per Briggs, Burden figures to see plenty of reps in Chicago's preseason opener, and he'll operate as the WR1 with Moore and Odunze in street clothes.