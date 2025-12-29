Burden (leg) was seen grabbing his left hamstring on the way to the X-ray room after getting injured on the final play of Sunday's 42-38 loss to the 49ers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Burden stayed down in the end zone after Caleb Williams threw an incompletion from the 2-yard line as Chicago came up just short in a back-and-forth battle. Prior to the injury, Burden posted a breakout performance, racking up career highs in catches (eight) and receiving yards (138) on nine targets, including a 35-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. The Bears have clinched the NFC North and will close out the regular season with a Week 18 home game against the Lions.