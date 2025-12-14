Burden sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's game versus the Browns.

With fellow WR Rome Odunze (foot) ruled out shortly before kickoff, Burden and the rest of the Bears' receiving corps experienced a potential uptick in usage, and Burden responded with six catches (on seven targets) for 84 yards before exiting in the third quarter. This new health concern combined with the fact Jahdae Walker was a healthy scratch means DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay are the only healthy and available options at the position.