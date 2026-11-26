Burden caught three of seven targets for 44 yards in Thursday's 39-35 win over the Lions.

The second-year wideout has taken a back seat to Rome Odunze coming out of Chicago's Week 10 bye. While Burden has managed just a 5-54-0 line on 10 targets over the last two games, Odunze topped those numbers on Thanksgiving alone with a 6-87-2 line on nine targets. Burden still has better overall numbers on the season, but the gap is closing rapidly. Colston Loveland (knee) left Thursday's game early, however, which could open up more volume for both of the Bears' top WRs. Burden will look to get rolling in Week 13 against the Jaguars.