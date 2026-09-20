Burden caught three of seven targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Vikings.

On a wet and windy day at Soldier Field, Burden led all Bears in targets, but that volume didn't result in much production. The second-year wideout has had a slow start to the season, posting an 8-95-0 line on 12 targets through two contests, and his outlook in the short term won't be improved if the hamstring injury that knocked Caleb Williams out of Sunday's contest proves to be serious. Burden could be catching passes from Tyson Bagent instead in a Week 3 home tilt against the Eagles.