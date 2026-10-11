Burden secured four of six targets for 47 yards and rushed four times for two yards in the Bears' 31-7 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Burden led the Bears in receptions and receiving yards, although he accomplished the feat during a highly unproductive day for Chicago's offense as a whole. Burden also had the Bears' longest reception of the day at 23 yards, and he's now drawn at least six targets in four consecutive games. The speedy second-year wideout has just one touchdown catch on the season, however, a matter he'll look to rectify in a Week 6 road matchup against the Falcons next Sunday.