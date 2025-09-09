Burden finished with minus-3 yards while catching his only target and returned one kickoff for 44 yards in Monday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

The No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft had an underwhelming debut. He took the field for just 18 of the Bears' 67 snaps on offense, ranking fourth among Chicago receivers behind Rome Odunze (63 snaps), DJ Moore (56) and Olamide Zaccheaus (30). Burden could eventually supplant Zaccheaus for a regular spot in three-receiver sets, but quarterback Caleb Williams will first have to prove that he can support multiple pass catchers on a weekly basis before Burden emerges as a viable fantasy option.