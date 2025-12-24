Burden (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

This marks Burden's first official on-field work since he suffered an ankle injury Week 15 against the Browns. He may need to upgrade to full participation Thursday or Friday in order to avoid a designation ahead of Sunday's game at San Francisco, but he appears to be a better bet to return to action Week 17 than fellow WR Rome Odunze (foot), who remained sidelined at practice Wednesday.