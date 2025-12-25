Burden (ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate.

Burden now has put together back-to-back limited listings on Bears injury reports since he sat out Week 16 against the Packers due to an ankle issue, potentially putting himself in a position to return to action Sunday at San Francisco. Meanwhile, fellow WR Rome Odunze (foot) again was listed as a DNP on Thursday. In the end, Friday's practice report will unveil if either Burden or Odunze have a chance to see Week 17 action.