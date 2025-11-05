Burden (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Burden appears to be near gaining clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol, the last step of which involves consultation with an independent neurologist. The rookie second-round pick was unable to suit up Week 9 versus the Bengals due to his injury. Meanwhile, both DJ Moore (hip/groin) and Rome Odunze (ankle/heel) missed Wednesday's practice, though both managed to play through their injuries versus Cincinnati.