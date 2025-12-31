Burden (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.

Burden suffered what eventually was called a quad injury on the final play of this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco. Coach Ben Johnson told Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com on Wednesday that the Bears are "hopeful" that Burden will be able to play Sunday versus the Lions. Ultimately, how Burden fares in practice Thursday and Friday will determine if he enters the weekend with a designation for Week 17 action. Meanwhile, fellow WR Rome Odunze (foot) remained sidelined at practice, while Olamide Zaccheaus (illness) practiced in full, so the latter, DJ Moore, Jahdae Walker and Devin Duvernay are the healthy options at the position on the Bears' active roster.