Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus are candidates to take on more snaps and targets in the absence of Rome Odunze (foot) this Sunday at Green Bay, ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin reports.

It's a tough matchup, on the road in cold weather, but Odunze's absence opens up a lot of playing time and targets for some talented players in ancillary roles. Burden is among those, having recently replaced Zaccheaus as the No. 3 receiver, but the Bears may also lean more heavily on any of WR DJ Moore, RB D'Andre Swift, TE Colston Loveland or TE Cole Kmet to take on larger receiving roles in Odunze's absence.