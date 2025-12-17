Burden (ankle) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.

Burden was taking advantage of an absent Rome Odunze (foot) this past Sunday versus the Browns, hauling in six of seven targets for 84 yards before exiting in the third quarter with an ankle injury. On Monday, coach Ben Johnson called Burden "day-to-day," per Chris Kwiecinski of Fox 32 Chicago, but both he and Odunze have yet to mix into any drills this week. Thursday's practice report will reveal Burden's odds, if any, to suit up Saturday against the Packers.