Burden (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.

Burden suffered a concussion during this past Sunday's loss at Baltimore and wasn't able to practice in any capacity during Week 9 prep. With no progress to speak of yet through the protocol for head injuries, he could be in danger of missing multiple contests. Meanwhile, the rest of the Bears' banged-up wide receivers don't have designations going into the weekend, meaning Rome Odunze (heel), DJ Moore (hip/groin) and Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) all are poised for their typical roles in the passing game.