default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Burden (undisclosed) didn't participant Wednesday in the first practice of training camp, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The 39th overall pick avoided Chicago's pre-camp injury lists, suggesting he's expected to practice sooner than later. Burden missed OTA practices and June minicamp after suffering an unspecified soft-tissue injury in May. It's a poor start to his pro career, but he still has time to lock down the No. 3 WR job before Week 1, competing with Olamide Zaccheaus (and maybe Devin Duvernay or Tyler Scott).

More News