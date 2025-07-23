Burden (undisclosed) didn't participant Wednesday in the first practice of training camp, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

The 39th overall pick avoided Chicago's pre-camp injury lists, suggesting he's expected to practice sooner than later. Burden missed OTA practices and June minicamp after suffering an unspecified soft-tissue injury in May. It's a poor start to his pro career, but he still has time to lock down the No. 3 WR job before Week 1, competing with Olamide Zaccheaus (and maybe Devin Duvernay or Tyler Scott).