Burden (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Packers.

Since injuring his ankle during this past Sunday's win against the Browns, Burden wasn't able to practice in any capacity and now will miss his second contest of the campaign. He'll be joining Rome Odunze (foot) on the sidelined Saturday, while Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay will take on expanded roles alongside DJ Moore. Burden's next chance to play is Sunday, Dec. 28 in San Francisco.