Burden (hamstring) is taking part in team drills at Tuesday's practice, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Burden missed OTAs, minicamp, and the first four days of training camp due to a hamstring injury sustained during rookie minicamp back in May, but head coach Ben Johnson said the 39th overall pick is now being eased into team drills "slowly but surely," per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. Johnson said Burden is "a little behind right now," but it at least appears that the rookie's soft-tissue health is no longer impeding his development. Burden still has plenty of time to display his playmaking abilities throughout training camp and the preseason, and to potentially push Olamide Zaccheaus for the No. 3 receiver role behind DJ Moore and Rome Odunze.