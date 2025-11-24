Burden caught three of five targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Steelers.

Burden continues to work ahead of Olamide Zaccheaus as Chicago's WR3 behind Rome Odunze and DJ Moore, and Burden's five targets tied fellow rookie Colston Loveland for third on the team against Pittsburgh. However, as long as Odunze and Moore are healthy, it's difficult to get behind Burden as a fantasy starter when he's competing with the likes of Loveland, Cole Kmet, D'Andre Swift and Zaccheaus for opportunities. Burden has looked great on his limited chances this season and will square off with the Eagles this upcoming Friday.