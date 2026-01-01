Burden (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Burden was limited in Wednesday's practice due to the quad injury he suffered on the last play of Chicago's loss to San Francisco in Week 17, and it now appears he's fully recovered in time for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lions. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Rome Odunze (foot) remained sidelined at practice Thursday and seems an unlikely candidate to play Week 18, given that the Bears have already clinched the NFC North but do not have a path to claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture.