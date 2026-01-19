Burden secured three of seven targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Rams in the divisional round. He also ran the ball once for a gain of zero yards.

Burden drew the third most targets of any Bears' skill-position player Sunday, trailing only Colston Loveland (concussion) and DJ Moore, but he struggled to get much going versus Los Angeles' stout defense and finished fifth on the team in terms of receiving yards. While Burden was relatively quiet in his two postseason showings, he's decidedly coming off an impressive rookie campaign. Across 15 regular-season appearances Burden tallied a 47-652-2 receiving line on 60 targets, including two 100-yard games. He also rushed six times for 37 yards and compiled 223 yards as a kick returner. Burden's YAC ability, chemistry with Caleb Williams and fit in head coach Ben Johnson's offense promise to make him a popular Year 2 breakout candidate.