Burden secured all eight targets for 95 yards in the Bears' 31-23 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Burden led the Bears in receptions, receiving yards and targets on an afternoon where the returning Caleb Williams threw for 305 yards and just six incompletions. The speedy second-year wideout was the returning signal-caller's favorite target, as the duo quickly rekindled their connection. Burden has made good on the elevated Year 2 expectations to date in 2026, posting a 31-361-1 line on 43 targets over the first six games as a Week 7 home matchup against the Patriots approaches Thursday night.