Burden (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Giants.

After missing one game in concussion protocol, Burden is back to fill his usual role as the No. 4 receiver and (at times) kick returner. He's shown flashes of the talent that made him a top-50 pick in April, but the Bears seem pleased with Olamide Zaccheaus as their No. 3 receiver for now.