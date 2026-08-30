Burden (groin) did not suit up for Saturday's preseason victory over the Titans but did run routes pregame, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Burden resumed practicing Wednesday following a multi-week layoff, so it's not a surprise that he sat Saturday. The report indicates he may not yet be moving at full speed, but coach Ben Johnson said after Saturday's game that the wideout "looks 100 percent," per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, so the expectation is that he'll be ready to go for Week 1 of the regular season versus the Panthers.