Burden secured seven of 11 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for seven yards in the Bears' 27-7 win over the Eagles on Monday night.

The second-year wideout led the Bears in receptions and targets in the impressive win with totals that also qualified as season highs, while checking in second only to Kalif Raymond in receiving yards. Burden also scored his first touchdown of the season on a nifty shovel pass that he took eight yards to the house while breaking multiple tackles near the goal line to cap off Chicago's opening possession. Burden's ability to click with fill-in signal-caller Case Keenum bodes well for the receiver's fantasy prospects, considering Caleb Williams (hamstring) is still projected to miss several more games. Burden will look to carry over the momentum into a Week 4 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday.