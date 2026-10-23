Burden brought in all four targets for 130 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for seven yards in the Bears' 30-24 win over the Patriots on Thursday.

Burden comfortably led the Bears in receiving yards with the second-highest total of his career, and he added his second touchdown catch of the season on a 24-yard grab just before halftime. Burden also had a game-long 58-yard catch late in the first quarter to set up a D'Andre Swift four-yard touchdown one play later, and the fleet-footed receiver has accumulated 225 of his 491 receiving yards on the season in the last two games alone. Burden has arguably overtaken Rome Odunze as Chicago's most explosive pass-catching weapon, and he should play a critical role again in a Week 8 road showdown against the Seahawks on Monday night, Nov. 2.