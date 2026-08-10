Bears' Luther Burden: Set to miss preseason, should play Week 1

Burden (groin) is expected to sit out all three of the Bears' preseason games, but the team believes the wideout will be available for the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Burden sustained a groin injury during a 1-on-1 drill in Saturday's practice and will need around a month to make a full recovery, but the Bears are optimistic that he'll be able to get enough on-field work in prior to Week 1 to avoid missing any games that count. While the 2025 second-round pick is out for the rest of training camp and the preseason, the Bears will have added reps available at receiver behind Rome Odunze and Kalif Raymond. Zavion Thomas, Jahdae Walkerand Scotty Miller are all candidates to see extra opportunities in the next few weeks as they compete for roster spots as depth options in Chicago's wideout corps. When healthy, Burden will have an opportunity to make a mark from a fantasy perspective in 2026, while operating as a key target for quarterback Caleb Williams in a Chicago passing attack that will also feature Odunze and tight end Colston Loveland.